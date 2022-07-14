 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailie Jade uses father Eminem's name for new project

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Hailie Jade uses father Eminems name for new project

Hailie Jade made a good name for herself without using her father Marshall Mathers aka Eminem's influence.

She amassed 2.7 million followers on Instagram and she hardly used her father's name in her posts.

But she seems to have taken inspiration from her father's work for her new project.

Hailie Jade, who became the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's beef, is launching a podcast which she has named "Just A Little Shady.'

Eminem fans know that Slim Shady is the alter ego of Marshall Mathers which comes from his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP.


More From Entertainment:

Quavo addresses leaked video of elevator fight with Saweetie

Quavo addresses leaked video of elevator fight with Saweetie
Snoop Dogg puts smile on Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa's faces

Snoop Dogg puts smile on Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa's faces
Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

'Better Call Saul' actor opens up about on-set heart attack

'Better Call Saul' actor opens up about on-set heart attack

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details
Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert

Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert
Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death
Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert
Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Latest

view all