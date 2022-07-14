 
Prince William 'afraid' Harry will 'leak' secret peace talks in Oprah 2.0: Expert

Prince William is afraid of Prince Harry ahead of peace talks, claims expert.

The elder brother feels Harry will not honour the sanctity and the confidentiality of their rekindling conversation and thus, refrains from initiating anything at all.

Royal expert Angela Mollard told Australia's Sunrise: "If William is to meet with Harry, if they are to ever build a bridge between the two of them, there has to be trust on both sides.

"[This is] that it will be within them [and] nothing will be leaked.

"[and] that they will have each other's backs."

She added: "William, as future king, cannot take the risk that his conversations and his, you know, any kind of closeness he establishes with Harry in the future is kept under the cone."

Earlier, royal author Tina Brown admitted the siblings have a "tense" relationship.

She said: "There is very little communication between Harry and William right now, very little.

"Unfortunately, the wounds of the Oprah [Winfrey] interview were deep, and then, of course, Harry's kept it up since.

Harry called out the royal family on world television in 2021, when he and wife Meghan Markle sat in for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

