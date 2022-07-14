 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'not settled enough' to release memoir, has no 'anchor point'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince Harry not settled enough to release memoir, has no anchor point
Prince Harry 'not settled enough' to release memoir, has no 'anchor point'

Prince Harry is not his best self to publish the memoir, says royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has suspiciously postponed his book release for reasons unknown, is not 'settled enough' to risk another bombshell on the royal family.

Speaking to Australia's Sunrise, expert Angela Mollard said: "You have to be in the right place to write a book.

"A book has to have a central tone and a central message and I'm not sure that Harry's settled enough to actually contain that tone or have a purpose."

Despite this, she added: "I mean, his work with the Invictus Games, of course, is amazing and his natural, sort of, ability with the public is gorgeous".

Ms Mollard recalled how Harry has been the "most popular royal for many many years.

"You can only hope that he harnesses that in the future again", she added.

"I'm just not sure there's an anchor point, obviously publishers would be wanting him to talk about the relationship with the Royal Family.

"A book, you know, a 90 thousand word book is a hugely different proposition [compared] to an hour interview with a TV show host."

She concluded: "You've got to provide a lot of words, a lot of detail and, you know, every sentence would have to be, you'd have to think about how every sentence may be received".

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’
Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins

Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch
Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having another kid Tristan Thompson’s kid

Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having another kid Tristan Thompson’s kid
Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Prince William 'afraid' Harry will 'leak' secret peace talks in Oprah 2.0: Expert

Prince William 'afraid' Harry will 'leak' secret peace talks in Oprah 2.0: Expert
Meghan, Harry 'only have each other' amid 'horrible tensions' from families

Meghan, Harry 'only have each other' amid 'horrible tensions' from families
Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'

Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'
Khloé Kardashian having baby no.2 with serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian having baby no.2 with serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson
Piers Morgan basks in rare success of Amber Heard, Tom Cruise bashing interview

Piers Morgan basks in rare success of Amber Heard, Tom Cruise bashing interview

Latest

view all