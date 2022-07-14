 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard’s appeal rejection from the Virginia courtroom has landed her into major trouble over allegations of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp.

The allegation was slung shortly after Amber’s own insurance provider deduced that she acted “willfully” and “with malice” against Johnny Depp during her defamation trial and thus, “will be liable” to pay her own bills.

Just this Friday New York Marine and General Insurance Co shared the matter with the court and filed their own lawsuit against the Aquaman star to avoid paying her legal fees and or damages.

Their petition to the court deemed Amber’s actions as ‘filled with malice’, and thus according to People, “The jury's factual findings establish that Heard's liability is caused by the willful act(s) of Heard.”

“As a result, as a matter of California public policy and pursuant to California Insurance Code 533, the Policy does not provide coverage for Heard's liability as reflected in the Judgment Order entered on June 24, 2022.”

This is in line with California state law which lifts liability and claims the insurer is “not liable for a loss caused by the willful act of the inured.”

The filing reads, “On October 1, 2019, New York Marine accepted Heard's defense of the Underlying Action subject to reservation of rights.”

“Specifically, New York Marine advised Heard that New York Marine would provide a legal defense but that 'to the extent California law does not permit an insurer to indemnify the insured, no indemnity can be provided.”

