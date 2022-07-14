 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘very frosty and upset’ since US Meghan Markle move

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been seemingly ‘rather upset’ since his initial move to the US with Meghan Markle.

Royal expert and correspondent Russell Myers made this claim.

He addressed it all during their interview with the Australian Today Show.

The conversation arose after the show’s host enquired about Prince Harry’s current emotions, after seeing his body language firsthand at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Myers claimed, “Well I can imagine he might be a bit perturbed from what had happened because he was completely ignored.”

“There were some pictures of them keeping a low profile at Trooping the Colour, the first event on the Thursday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“There were some long lenses of them sort of mixing with the family, Meghan looking quite forlorn on her own.”

Before concluding Mr Myers added, “When I was just sitting a few feet away from Harry and Meghan, when William and Kate came in, and Charles and Camilla, there was no eye contact whatsoever.”

