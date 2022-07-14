 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
AFP

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix will work with Microsoft to launch a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, the firms said Wednesday, as the streaming giant fights to attract customers.

Netflix opted to develop the lower-cost offering after a disappointing first quarter in which it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and after years of resistance against the very idea of running ads.

The ad-supported subscription will be in addition to the three options already available, the cheapest being $10 per month in the United States.

Microsoft will be responsible for designing and managing the platform for advertisers who want to serve ads to Netflix users.

"It´s very early days and we have much to work through," Greg Peters, Netflix´s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Microsoft added that advertisers "will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory."

Adding advertising means Netflix will expose itself to some thorny issues, including debates around consumers´ personal data being harvested on a massive scale to target them with more lucrative, personalized pitches.

Analysts were not surprised by Netflix´s choice in Microsoft because it offers fewer conflicts of interest for Netflix than some other companies.

"Unlike the top three ad sellers in Google, Meta, and Amazon, Microsoft hasn´t pushed competing streaming products," wrote analyst Ross Benes.

After years of amassing subscribers, Netflix lost 200,000 customers worldwide in the first quarter compared to the end of 2021, which sent its share plunging.

The streaming giant reacted by announcing the arrival of advertising on the service, with the aim to finance the investments necessary to maintain its position as leader in the industry that it launched.

Netflix indicated it would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many people not to pay to access the platform´s content.

More From Entertainment:

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’
Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen
Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter

Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter
Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics
Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?
Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘public pariahs’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘public pariahs’: report
Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash

Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash
Royal family never welcomed Duchess Camilla 'common children' from first marriage

Royal family never welcomed Duchess Camilla 'common children' from first marriage

Latest

view all