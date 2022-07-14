‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

Celebrated author Khaled Hosseini has penned a heartwarming note for his daughter, Haris, who came out as transgender.

Revealing the happy news, the Afghan-American novelist, who has written famous books like The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns took to his social media account and shared two adorable black-and-white pictures of 21-year-old Haris.





In his heartfelt post, Hosseini, 57, wrote, “Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times.”

Hosseini continued, “Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking — emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically — but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”

He added that as a father, he has “never been prouder of her”. “I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters.”

Hosseini is father to Haris and another daughter Farah, whom he shares with his wife Roya Hosseini.

“Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted.”

And the Mountains Echoed novelist concluded the post by writing that he loves his daughter. “I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her.”

His followers flooded the comments section with praises for accepting and embracing of Haris’ journey. “She’s so lucky to have such a wonderful father,” one person wrote.