Thursday Jul 14 2022
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in new loved-up pics on honeymoon

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride Nicola Peltz were spotted having an intimate moment while they soaked up the sun during their honeymoon in St Tropez.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Billionaire heiress engaged in PDA as they wrapped their arms around each other and locked lips in a small boat.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The Holidate actor was captured strolling looking gorgeous in an embroidered white mini dress with matching platform heels.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
On the other hand, the aspiring chef donned a white t-shirt with white trousers along with pair of cream sandals.

Brooklyn strolled ahead of Nicola in the pictures posted by Daily Mail while she went arm in arm with a male friend.

The newly married couple was accompanied with a group of their pals as they enjoyed their holiday in France.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot earlier this year in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.


