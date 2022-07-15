 
Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter

Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father, revealed that three years ago, he and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout unexpectedly had a child.

The tech CEO Elon Musk’s dad Errol told The Sun that their second kid together was "unplanned," although he was still living with her after their son was born.

“I haven't checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters”, he said. “She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it's pretty obvious you know.”

He further added, “She wasn't planned. But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”

Elon Musk reportedly went "berserk" when he learned that Jana, who had lived with him as a youngster, was pregnant by his South African engineer father.

Errol and Jana's mother Heide were married for 18 years, during which they had two kids.

