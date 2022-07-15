Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'

Prince Andrew 2019 interview with BBC over ties with Jeffrey Epstein cause him great damage.

The Duke of York, who sat in with Emily Maitlis in November that year, failed to deliver a wholesome apology.

Sam McAlister, who secured the scoop for the BBC tells Express.co.uk that she was 'shocked' by the answers that were given by the Queen's second son.



"I mean even now we're talking about it and I was physically there, and I went through all of that, and it's almost three years ago, I still can't really believe it happened. I was 15 feet behind his chair.

"Hearing the answers that he gave, each one worse than the last, was really an extraordinary experience that it's still hard to believe actually happened.

"It was an astonishing experience to be sitting there listening to all of that on camera."



The producer said the Duke's failure to give a "fulsome apology" surprised her the most from the interview.

She said: "I think it was his inability over a period of you know 45 minutes to give a proper fulsome apology.

"Particularly given we get to the end of the interview and Emily says, 'is there anything else you want to say Your Royal Highness?'

"Hint, hint, give a fulsome apology. And still he doesn't manage it.

"So if I were rehearsing with him, and I do help people with interviews, the first and only answer that actually really matters in this entire interview is a proper explanation of his actions with an apology. And it just never came," noted Ms McAlister.