 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Prince Andrew failed to deliver fulsome apology in 2019 interview: Astonishing
Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'

Prince Andrew 2019 interview with BBC over ties with Jeffrey Epstein cause him great damage.

The Duke of York, who sat in with Emily Maitlis in November that year, failed to deliver a wholesome apology.

Sam McAlister, who secured the scoop for the BBC tells Express.co.uk that she was 'shocked' by the answers that were given by the Queen's second son.

"I mean even now we're talking about it and I was physically there, and I went through all of that, and it's almost three years ago, I still can't really believe it happened. I was 15 feet behind his chair.

"Hearing the answers that he gave, each one worse than the last, was really an extraordinary experience that it's still hard to believe actually happened.

"It was an astonishing experience to be sitting there listening to all of that on camera."

The producer said the Duke's failure to give a "fulsome apology" surprised her the most from the interview.

She said: "I think it was his inability over a period of you know 45 minutes to give a proper fulsome apology.

"Particularly given we get to the end of the interview and Emily says, 'is there anything else you want to say Your Royal Highness?'

"Hint, hint, give a fulsome apology. And still he doesn't manage it.

"So if I were rehearsing with him, and I do help people with interviews, the first and only answer that actually really matters in this entire interview is a proper explanation of his actions with an apology. And it just never came," noted Ms McAlister.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William

Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William
Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider

Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider
Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance

Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance
Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter

Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter
Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film
'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'
Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top
Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'
Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Latest

view all