Friday Jul 15 2022
'Headstrong' Camilla is 'pure gold' to Prince Charles: 'Does what she wants'

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Duchess Camilla carves her own path- a quality loved by husband Prince Charles.

The couple, who tied a knot a few years after the death of Charles' first wife Diana, are soulmates 'in every sense,' says expert.

Richard Fitzwilliams told OK! magazine: “Camilla is pure gold to Charles.

“We’ve witnessed great love stories in our monarchy, from Victoria and Albert to The Queen and Prince Philip.

“This affair was one of the most controversial in royal history but they’re soulmates in every sense.”

He added: “They balance their work and relationship perfectly.

“If Charles wants to work, she’ll let him. And if Camilla wants some alone time, she’ll have it.”

Discussing their life together as husband and wife, Mr Fitzwilliams noted: “Camilla enjoys her own space at Ray Mill.

“It’s a sanctuary where she can do exactly what she wants, when she likes.

“She’s a comfortable, headstrong woman who has her own family and Charles respects that.”

