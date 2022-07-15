 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Princess Diana Facebook group launches warning on 'self-love'

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Princess Diana fan group on Facebook has received a stern warning after multiple members tried to pollute her memory.

In a post from fellow members, disrespectful fellows were put in place over self-pleasing.

"Princess Diana - Keep Her Memory Alive (NO TROLLS ALLOWED)" is a Facebook group with 61,000 members.

Posting their last warning on the page, the fuming post read: "Please DO NOT, for the LOVE OF GOD, announce to the group."

The user cited this as a "reoccurring issue" and criticised members that did announce their plans as having "under developed social skills".

They continued: "No one is going to be impressed and give you a high five. I don't want to add this to the rules, since it would be embarrassing for new members to see that we have a problem with this, but it is going to be enforced as a rule from now on."

