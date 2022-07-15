BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

BTS youngest member Jungkook stole the spotlight at J-Hope’s Jack in The Box album release party as the singer ripped up the stage with his killer dance moves.

The septet, who recently announced going on a hiatus to focus on individual projects, was reunited at HYBE headquarters, Seoul, South Korea for the listening party of the much-awaited set.

Dressed up in stylish outfits, BTS members not only attended the event but also danced the night away with celebrity guests.

Famed stars of the Korean music industry including Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Tiger JK, Jessi, Hyun A, Dawn, Babysleek and others were also present at the party.

However, it was the Euphoria hit-maker who caught everyone’s attention as he grooved to BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter along with K-Hope.

Bringing back his iconic dance sequence from the 3J choreography, the 24-year-old K-pop idol cheered up his ‘Hyung’ with a couple of enthralling moves.

The MORE rapper couldn’t resist but join Jungkook on the dance floor.



