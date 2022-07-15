 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch
BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

BTS youngest member Jungkook stole the spotlight at J-Hope’s Jack in The Box album release party as the singer ripped up the stage with his killer dance moves.

The septet, who recently announced going on a hiatus to focus on individual projects, was reunited at HYBE headquarters, Seoul, South Korea for the listening party of the much-awaited set.

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

Dressed up in stylish outfits, BTS members not only attended the event but also danced the night away with celebrity guests.

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

Famed stars of the Korean music industry including Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Tiger JK, Jessi, Hyun A, Dawn, Babysleek and others were also present at the party.

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

However, it was the Euphoria hit-maker who caught everyone’s attention as he grooved to BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter along with K-Hope.

Bringing back his iconic dance sequence from the 3J choreography, the 24-year-old K-pop idol cheered up his ‘Hyung’ with a couple of enthralling moves.

The MORE rapper couldn’t resist but join Jungkook on the dance floor.


More From Entertainment:

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break
Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35
Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare
Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview

Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview
Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian
Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’

Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures
‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’
‘Failure’ Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know what he wants’

‘Failure’ Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know what he wants’
BTS’ J-Hope hypes ARMY up with solo debut album ‘Jack in the Box’

BTS’ J-Hope hypes ARMY up with solo debut album ‘Jack in the Box’
Meghan Markle would be the 'richest' royal with job, Prince Harry would be last

Meghan Markle would be the 'richest' royal with job, Prince Harry would be last

Latest

view all