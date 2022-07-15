Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria had recently revealed about her struggles she faced after getting pregnant at 38.



On Thursday, the yoga instructor turned to Instagram and posted a throwback video in which she could be seen doing some squats.

“As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down,” she wrote in the caption.

The author of The Living Clearly Method noted, “I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active. We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is.”

Hilaria also spoke about the challenges she had faced in her pregnancy journey to date.

“I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I’m 38 to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel,” she mentioned.

However, the entrepreneur felt "grateful" to experience all the phases of motherhood.

“Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby. The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life's story,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hilaria is all set to welcome her seventh daughter with her hubby Alec.

See the post here:



