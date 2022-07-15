 
The Beckhams' docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s documentary series for Netflix has received a green light.

As per the latest reports, Oscar-winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek will be directing the Beckhams’ documentary series for Netflix.

Variety first reported two years ago the retired English soccer superstar and his Spice Girls wife were set to be the subject of a $20 million Netflix documentary.

It has been confirmed that Stevens (The Cove) will helm the project. He will also produce alongside Searching for Sugarman producer Battsek.

David’s production studio Studio 99 will back the docu-series in association with Battsek's Ventureland.

The series is currently in production and will explore David’s ‘humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time," according to Variety.

The series will feature ‘never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years’ as well as interviews with Beckham's family, friends, and key figures in his life.

