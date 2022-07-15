 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
Ryan Gosling dishes on his ‘Barbie’ look reveal which broke the internet

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Ryan Gosling talked about his upcoming movie Barbie, saying he cannot wait for the film to come out.

The Gray Man star reacted to his first look from the romantic comedy film, in which he plays the real life version of famous Ken Doll, going viral on the internet.

The actor was asked what it was like to "break the internet" with his character’s first look reveal in an interview with People Magazine.

"Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice," the 41-year-old actor jokingly said.

"We've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue," he added.

Previously in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling revealed that the movie is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world.

He further said that Ken’s life is harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, referring to his upcoming action-thriller film.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” he added.

The movie, which also stars Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell in key roles, will hit the theaters next year in June.


