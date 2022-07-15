 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
Johnny Depp’s ‘playbook’ against Amber Heard leaks secrets

Friday Jul 15, 2022

The ‘playbook’ Johnny Depp used against Amber Heard to win the defamation lawsuit has just come to light.

From the moment the trial started streaming online, hashtags, social media hyping and other ‘just’ conversations started dominating the metaverse servers.

At a time, the hashtag, #justiceforjohnnydepp garnered almost 20 billion views on TikTok alone.

Whereas #justiceforamberheard capped on 80 million, in comparison.

A documentary on the issue has already started making headlines and it promises to unearth the ‘true impact’ of social media on Amber Heard’s case.

The 30-minute piece includes interviews and features conversations with experts and insiders from the trial.

It also includes notable names associated with the case, like Elaine Bredehoft, CEO Ruth Glenn from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News reporter Doha Madani, and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge.

