Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page confessed that he had no worries if the production were to recast his role in the upcoming season.



“They’re free to do as they like,” said Page to Variety at the premiere of his new spy movie The Gray Man.

He continued, “Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the hit Netflix series, and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season one. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Page rose to fame with his role Simon Bassett in the first season of the series. He eventually tied the knot with Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne at the at the end of the show.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency (expletive) that any of us had come across. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that,” he added.

When asked about the second season, the actor revealed, “I haven’t caught up with it.”

Meanwhile, Page will next be seen in his latest espionage movie on Netflix which also featured Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan in the lead roles.



