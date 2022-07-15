 
Hailey Bieber leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance in cropped top and tiny shorts

Justin Bieber's model wife Hailey Bieber, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest clicks on social media.

However, while her latest photos are nothing short of breathtaking, fans were left scratching their heads at how the 25-year-old fashionista managed to look completely awesome.

Hailey proudly put her toned tum and model legs on display as she sported a grey cropped top and tiny shorts combination during a busy errand-filled day in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The fashionista looked very fit in her running shorts as she teamed the look with a black leather jacket and a grey pair of New Balance sneakers.

Her signature blonde locks were tucked into a green and beige hat from the LSKD fitness club.

Hailey donned a pair of tiny designer sunglasses over her face which had natural, complementary make-up on it.

For the unversed, Hailey recently launched her own skincare line called Rhode.


