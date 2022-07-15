 
entertainment
Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan

Ryan Reynolds’ sweet gesture towards his 13-year-old fan recently melted everyone’s hearts on social media.

According to Daily Mail, Seb Hollingsworth is a die-hard fan of the actor and reportedly has a poster of his Deadpool character in his bedroom.

Therefore, Seb's father sent a tweet to Ryan who is on a road to recovery after going under open-heart surgery at the hospital in Newcastle.

“How do we get a MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?” asked the father.

The Adam Project actor responded, “Can you open your DM’s?”

Ryan later sent a video to the kid where he could be heard saying, “You can call me Deadpool, call me Green Lantern, call me anything you like! I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days, pal.”

The Red Notice star went on to add, “I hear you've been going through it pal, and it sounds like you've got a ton of amazing people who love you very much. Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you, alright Seb?”

Reportedly, Seb’s father revealed that the actor had also offered his son “the best seat in the house if he would be able to travel to Wrexham AFC club".

“When people do things like that, they must get inundated. But it's difficult to express the impact,” he added. 

