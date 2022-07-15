 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth appears in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice
Queen Elizabeth appears in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

British Queen Elizabeth II delighted the royal fans with her latest engagement outside the Palace walls on Friday.

According to the Express UK, the monarch, 96 accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, attended the official opening of the new Thames Hospice building.

With her latest outing, Queen Elizabeth has quashed the health concerns and surprised the royal fans as she had been experiencing episodic mobility issues over the past months.

However, she was spotted using a walking stick for her latest royal engagement.

The new photos of the Queen show she appeared in great spirits and good health.

Queen Elizabeth also unveiled a plaque and signed the guestbook during her surprise visit.

Earlier, Queen’s plan for September was also disclosed.

More From Entertainment:

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move
Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look
Kanye West returns to Instagram

Kanye West returns to Instagram
Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan

Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan
Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

Latest

view all