Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

US reality TV star Kris Jenner is feeling proud of her little girls!

While speaking to PEOPLE about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass, the 66-year-old businesswoman also talked about the special experience of going to her granddaughters' first dance recital last month with the rest of the family.

"All the little girls had a recital. And it was as though it was Broadway. Cats. It was this dance recital. It was the cutest thing I have ever been to," Kris says of the performance, which Khloé previously documented on Instagram.

"I thought I was going to a little school classroom thing and we get there and it's a big deal, you know what I mean? And they had uniforms and they had makeup and they were all dolled up and ready for the stage and got up and performed," she adds. "And I was just so proud of them."

Asked what the momager thinks about in terms of leaving a legacy behind for her kids and grandkids, Kris emphasizes the importance of family.

"The legacy is about the family and how we all come together no matter what, and we have each other's backs no matter what, and we're supportive and excited for each other no matter what. And that makes life really rich," she says.

Khloé previously showed her support for daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, at their debut dance recital with a sweet post on Instagram.

