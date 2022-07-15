 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Ellie Goulding left fans in awe with her breathtaking look as she exited the Global Radio studios in London, Thursday.

The Love Me Like You Do singer is preparing to release her first single Easy Lover after a two-year break.

The singer, 35, stunned onlookers with her gorgeous snaps in a metallic magenta jumpsuit covered with graphic applique patchwork as she departed after appearing on Global's top shows including Capital and Heart FM.

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

The star accessorised the stylish look with large gold hoop earrings and opted for light make-up as she promoted her new single, that's released Friday, as she flaunts her million-dollar smile for the camera.

The Lights hitmaker beamed as she exited the studios, after appearances on Capital and KISS FM, where she chatted to host Perri Kiely.

After a career break to raise her son Arthur, fifteen months, whom she shares with husband Caspar Jopling, 30, Ellie says she will now make music 'people want to dance to and forget everything' after the pandemic. 


More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman
Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview
Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move
Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split
Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Latest

view all