Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ellie Goulding left fans in awe with her breathtaking look as she exited the Global Radio studios in London, Thursday.

The Love Me Like You Do singer is preparing to release her first single Easy Lover after a two-year break.

The singer, 35, stunned onlookers with her gorgeous snaps in a metallic magenta jumpsuit covered with graphic applique patchwork as she departed after appearing on Global's top shows including Capital and Heart FM.

The star accessorised the stylish look with large gold hoop earrings and opted for light make-up as she promoted her new single, that's released Friday, as she flaunts her million-dollar smile for the camera.

The Lights hitmaker beamed as she exited the studios, after appearances on Capital and KISS FM, where she chatted to host Perri Kiely.

After a career break to raise her son Arthur, fifteen months, whom she shares with husband Caspar Jopling, 30, Ellie says she will now make music 'people want to dance to and forget everything' after the pandemic.



