Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson second child: Maralee Nichols reaction disclosed

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols has reacted to the reports the NBA player and his ex partner Khloe Kardashian are expecting their second child together.



Khloe and Tristan, who already share daughter True together, have recently admitted they are expecting another child via surrogate.

Now, US Magazine has shared Maralee’s reaction, reporting that she is not spending time worrying about Tristan and Khloe’s baby news.

The magazine, citing a source, revealed Maralee is ‘truly focused’ on raising her seven-month-old son Theo, who she welcomed with Tristan.

The report further says Nichols, who is a fitness instructor, is making “navigating motherhood as a single mom”.

Navigating motherhood as a single mother is Maralee’s main priority and she is not “surprised” that Thompson is expanding his brood.

The source went on to claim, “During their relationship he (Tristan) told her he wanted five to six children.”