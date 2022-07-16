 
sports
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli's fan distributes food to needy people wishing for his 71st century

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Virat Kohli (l), people receiving meals by Kohlis fans (r). — Reuters, Twitter
Virat Kohli (l), people receiving meals by Kohli's fans (r). — Reuters, Twitter

Former captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli has been struggling with his form. The star batter has scored 70 international centuries at the age of 33.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also backed Kohli, tweeting in his support. He said: "This too shall pass. Stay strong."

His fans are very supportive and wish for his success. One of them has distributed packets of food, praying for the young cricketer's 71st international century. The heart-warming gesture of the die-hard fan is going viral even though his identity has not been revealed.

A Twitter user named Pranshu Thakur shared the images of people in need holding boxes of meals that had Thaagam Foundation written over them.

The boxes also read: "Waiting for Virat 71st Century."

In the caption, the user explained the scenario saying: "A Virat Kohli fan distributing food to hungry people so that his wish that Virat Kohli scores his 71st Century (comes true). Nice gesture from Virat's fan and this is the crazy fan following of Kohli."

India Times reported that Kohli's last international century was in the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he scored 136 runs.

More From Sports:

‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture

‘Thank you’: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam’s supportive gesture
After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli

After Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen throws weight behind Virat Kohli
Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues

Pakistan wants ICC to regulate growth of T20 leagues
Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post

Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s inspirational post
Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message

Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to respond to Babar Azam's message
Pak vs SL: Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222 in first Test innings

Pak vs SL: Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 222 in first Test innings
Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series

Pak vs SL: Pakistan announces playing XI for Sri Lanka Test series
Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem in US for athletics championship
KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar

KPL president ready to help India organise cricket league in Srinagar
Pak vs SL: 'Didn't feel unsafe', Babar Azam rebuffs security concerns in Sri Lanka

Pak vs SL: 'Didn't feel unsafe', Babar Azam rebuffs security concerns in Sri Lanka
‘King’ Babar Azam wins over fans with Virat Kohli gesture

‘King’ Babar Azam wins over fans with Virat Kohli gesture
Veteran cricketer Aamir Sohail says big bucks 'good for cricket'

Veteran cricketer Aamir Sohail says big bucks 'good for cricket'

Latest

view all