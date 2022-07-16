 
Johnny Depp getting ‘revenge’ against Amber Heard: ‘Who decides this?’

Johnny Depp has reportedly already taken the revenge, fans have been expecting, from Amber Heard.

The Guardian’s Michael Hann made this claim in his latest piece for the outlet.

He pointed out the “seemingly” revenge play Johnny Depp is starting against his ex-wife Amber Heard within the album review for 18.

It read, “Jeff Beck’s collaboration with Johnny Depp, though, is an odd case. Partly because while a British court decided Depp had beaten his now ex-wife, Amber Heard, he then won his case on the same issue in a US court, so people can (and have) taken diametrically opposing stances on his actions.”

“And partly because this record follows so closely on the heels of that second case, with social media still alive with vituperative comment on it, 18 is an uncomfortable listen, frequently giving the sense of Depp taking revenge.”

