Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’

Filmmakers explore the exact moment Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s TikTok trial ‘started overwhelming social media’ and left ‘other domestic abuse victims’ petrified.

This has been explored in the briefing for the upcoming NBC documentary that is set to explore the social media impact on social justice.

According to the press release statement for the 30-minute documentary, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted.”

Before concluding they also vowed to explore what the “TikTok trial” became and “what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”