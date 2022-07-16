 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’

Filmmakers explore the exact moment Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s TikTok trial ‘started overwhelming social media’ and left ‘other domestic abuse victims’ petrified.

This has been explored in the briefing for the upcoming NBC documentary that is set to explore the social media impact on social justice.

According to the press release statement for the 30-minute documentary, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted.”

Before concluding they also vowed to explore what the “TikTok trial” became and “what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split
Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as he's 'being the spare instead of heir'

Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as he's 'being the spare instead of heir'
Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+
Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?
Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren
Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William
Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public
Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’

Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’
Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo

Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo
Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert
Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’

Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’

Latest

view all