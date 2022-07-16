 
Prince Harry's memoir release 'vows' to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry has reportedly vowed to completely “destroy” Prince William.

Royal author and biographer Angela Levin issued this warning, according to Express.

She started off by warning about a potential ‘unfiltered’ account of events, and even added, “It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff, who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario.”

This is in reference of an earlier claim where the Firm was warned about Prince Harry being filled with “a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

It also comes just days after it was warned that Prince Harry might go ‘fully candid’ in the upcoming memoir, which is rumored to have been delayed for some “last minute additions.”


