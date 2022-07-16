 
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Prince Harry ‘missed warnings Meghan spelled trouble’

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Prince Harry accused of ignoring the warning signs associated with Meghan Markle early on in his relationship.

Investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower made this claim in his book for The Times.

An extract from the book deals with the ‘warning signs’ Prince Harry reportedly ignored when dating Meghan Markle.

He wrote, “Reversing the narrative was impossible. Unlike the other young women who married the Windsors, it seemed Meghan would not remain silent.

"In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done.”

“The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace.”

