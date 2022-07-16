 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Smith shares sweet post about Ben Affleck after Ana de Armas recounts ordeal with the actor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Renowned director Kevin Smith has shared a sweet tribute to Hollywood dashing actor Ben Affleck, who's enjoying his new romantic journey with Jennifer Lopez.

Smith celebrated his friendship and collaborative relationship with Affleck, who has appeared in half of the Smith's films, including the upcoming Clerks III. 

The director's sweet post comes after Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas spoke out about the ordeal she went through while she was Ben Affleck's love interest.

Smith names Affleck as one of the "co-architects" of the View Askewniverse, saying that "bits of Ben are baked into the creative DNA" of his franchise of films.

The director goes on the laud the actor's presence in Clerks 3, saying that the actor showed up as "good ol’ Ben - the funny-ass friend" who has been a part of Smith's films since 1995. 


