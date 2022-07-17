PP-127 Jhang by-election result 2022

A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the first provincial elections in Jamrud, Pakistan July 20, 2019. — Reuters

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-127 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, while PTI gave the ticket to Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana.

Latest election result in PP-127

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana

421 PTI

Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana

318

The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.