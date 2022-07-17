PP-127 Jhang by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-127 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, while PTI gave the ticket to Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana.
Latest election result in PP-127
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana
|421
|PTI
|Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana
|318
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.