Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Pop music icon Britney Spears turned to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for one very ‘special person,’ Selena Gomez.

On Saturday, the Gimme More crooner, 41, looked back at her wedding guest and Gomez was in attendance at the star-studded ceremony.

Spears, who tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari in June, wrote in the caption, “She came to my wedding,” and posted a gorgeous snap of Gomez.





“the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!!”

The Baby One More Time singer continued, “Gomez told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times,” and Spears then pointed out that “My mother does that as well.”

Praising Gomez’s mental health advocacy, Spears added, “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy,” she said.

Much to the fans’ surprise, the Grammy winner also praised her mother, Lynne Spears, who was not in attendance at the wedding.

“PS … My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’ … she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you,” the singer wrote.