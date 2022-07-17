Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner is being trolled on social media by fans as netizens point out 'tacky' detail about the reality star’s $36 million mansion.

Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott recently gave fans a glimpse into the beauty mogul’s home gym.

Although the picture didn’t feature the rapper, it showed off a mirror and a weight bench from Christian Dior.

Reacting to the photo, fans slammed Scott for focusing on the ‘tacky’ detail flaunting designer weights.

"I'm dying at the Christian Dior weights lol. Luxury brands really make everything," wrote one fan on Reddit.

Another fan agreed, “It’s ironically tacky. If I had that much money I’d be getting the most well-designed gym equipment from companies that specialize in it."

"Most inconvenient weight rack on the planet. This is how I know they fake workout," a third comment read.

"They only care about the aesthetics of health,” another post read.