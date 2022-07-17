Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

US icon Jennifer Lopez showcased her killer curves in a midriff-baring ensemble as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The On The Floor singer was papped emerging from a white luxury car in a stylish cropped charcoal gray sweatshirt with baggy sleeves making us fall in love with her all over again.



The Hollywood diva also donned a pair of geometric pattern yoga pants that clung tightly to her toned curves.

The Marry Me actor completed the dance rehearsal look with some black-and-white sneakers and a pair of silver-framed shades and had her honey blonde tresses tied up into a bun that rested on the crown of her head.

Although she's well recognized for her music and acting roles, Lopez has also been involved in a number of entrepreneurial ventures over the years.

The singer was recently featured in a promotional image for her successful cosmetics company, JLo Beauty.



