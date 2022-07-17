 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly has no plans of ‘developing’ any relationship with his stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at this point in his life, as per a royal expert quoted by Mirror UK.

Camilla famously became stepmom to Harry and Prince William when their father Charles married her in 2005 after a long affair, and while both brothers are said to have warmed up to her eventually, Prince Harry’s relationship with her has tanked in recent years.

Talking on the Mirror podcast, Pod Save the Queen, royal expert Ingrid Seward said: “When she became a stepmum, they were very happy to embrace her. Most of their friends' parents were divorced and remarried - so it wasn't sort of a really unusual thing to happen.”

Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla

“But then it went off the boil a bit but Camilla never interfered in their lives, she really took care not to or to say 'well you can't do this or you can't do that',” she further shared.

Seward then went on to say: “If they asked her something, she would offer some advice but she really kept right in the background. But I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her.”

She added: "I don't know about the recent trip but certainly I think Harry was quite happy to accept Camilla in the beginning but then went off the boil about her and I don't think he holds her in great respect.

"Things might have changed very recently since he came over here and spent a little bit of time with his father but they haven't really had a chance to be together since Harry and Meghan left so I don't think that relationship will have really developed.”

“I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.”

Seward also shared that Prince William’s relationship with her is the opposite, with the Duke of Cambridge ‘completely appreciating’ Camilla for ‘what she’s done for his father’. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard

Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard
Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details

Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details
Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’

Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’
Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William

‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William
Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham
Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Britney Spears sings praises for Selena Gomez, ‘you’re such a special person’

Latest

view all