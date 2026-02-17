Brooklyn Beckham leaves Victoria, David heartbroken with latest vow

Another twist in the Beckham family saga – and this one comes with baby bottles.

As per Heat magazine, Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are moving full steam ahead with plans to adopt, and as things stand, his parents David and Victoria Beckham may be completely out of the loop.

“Brooklyn and Nicola want to build their own family as quickly as possible and aren’t counting on any reconciliation happening with Brooklyn’s parents in the near future, if ever,” an insider claimed.

“The Beckhams aren’t involved in this process and, as things stand now, Brooklyn won’t be contacting them to let them know anything – they won’t even know when the baby arrives. Obviously that’s going to be heartbreaking for them but from Nicola and Brooklyn’s perspective, Victoria and David have only got themselves to blame.”

The couple – already devoted “parents” to their four rescue dogs – are said to want a full house, with adoption high on the list.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are all in on this – they’re fully committed to building a large family and have had their hearts set on adoption for some time,” the source continued.

“Ideally they’d love to be parents at some point this year, quite possibly within the next few months.”

In his explosive Instagram statement earlier this year, Brooklyn wrote, “All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”