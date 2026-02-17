Johnny Flynn sparks outrage with J. K. Rowling controversial remarks

Johnny Flynn sparks outrage with Rowling controversial remarks

Johnny Flynn is currently getting a lot of backlash over his controversial remark about J. K. Rowling as he was promoting new HBO Harry Potter series.

Flynn, 42, who plays Lucius Malfoy, praised the young cast, especially 14-year-old Lox Pratt, who plays Draco Malfoy.

He said the kids are “really cool” and “grounded” and hopes they are treated better than actors in past Harry Potter productions.

When asked about Rowling, Flynn gave a careful answer, saying: “Obviously, there’s quite a lot of stuff around Jo Rowling. I suppose that’s been quite interesting to navigate, the conversations there, but all important conversations to have.”

The star, however, changed the topic in to time as he continued to praise the team and the friendly atmosphere on set, calling it “welcoming” and saying that the directors and showrunner were great.

All of his fans on social media were not completely fond and happy with his answer, with some of them calling it “spineless” and “watery.”

One wrote, “He said a lot, without having said anything at all.” Meanwhile other pointed out that even if the set is friendly, Rowling’s donations to gender-critical groups make the project hurtful to trans people.

Flynn, moreover, also confirmed that Lucius Malfoy will appear in season one, even though the character is not in the first book.