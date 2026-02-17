Victoria Beckham picks side amid family feud with Brooklyn deepens

The guest list at Gordon Ramsey’s Netflix launch wasn’t just star-studded – it was strategically stacked.

As the celebrity chef premiered Being Gordon Ramsay, he was flanked by wife Tana, daughter Holly, son-in-law Adam Peaty and notably Victoria Beckham – who knows a thing or two about family drama.

The timing? Impeccable. Or messy. Depending on who you ask.

Last week, Gordon didn’t mince words when discussing Brooklyn’s family tensions, warning that he should “remember where he came from” and noting that family “won’t be around forever.”

It was a clear show of support for Victoria and her husband David as their feud with son continues to simmer.

Victoria, for her part, hasn’t responded directly to Brooklyn’s explosive January claims that she was “controlling” and attempted to “hijack” his first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Instead, she’s opted for a strategy that’s becoming her signature move: show up, smile, say nothing.

Her appearance alongside Gordon spoke volumes without a single quote.

Insiders say the two families have grown closer amid the drama – united, perhaps, by a shared belief in loyalty and legacy.

Brooklyn continues to make headlines. Victoria continues to keep calm. And Gordon? He’s clearly chosen his side.