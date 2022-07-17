Justin Bieber, Hailey spellbind onlookers as they put their toned bodies on display

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber showed off their toned bodies as they splashed around Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho earlier this month.

Hailey and Justin set couple goals as they appeared in high spirits while cooling off in the getaway hotspot's waters.

The celebrity couple, who was accompanied by a mutual friend, later made their way through a crowded parking, setting pulses racing in sizzling tiny outfits.



Supermodel Hailey, 25, left onlookers awestruck as she put her her toned upper body on display in a white bikini top while spending time with her life partner. The influencer obscured her matching bottom with a set of wide-legged orange sweat pants. Hailey also wore a set of open-toed sandals and carried a small black bag with her for much of the outing.

Kendall Jenner's pal obscured much of her lovely blonde hair with a light green bucket hat, although she let it flow freely as she swam in the lake.

Justin Bieber showcased his impressive array of tattoos while remaining shirtless for the length of the outing. He wore a pair of neon green shorts as well as a set of white sneakers. The singer accessorized with a light blue bucket hat and a stylish white-framed set of sunglasses.