 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber, Hailey spellbind onlookers as they put their toned bodies on display

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Justin Bieber, Hailey spellbind onlookers as they put their toned bodies on display

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber showed off their toned bodies as they splashed around Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho earlier this month.

Hailey and Justin set couple goals as they appeared in high spirits while cooling off in the getaway hotspot's waters.

The celebrity couple, who was accompanied by a mutual friend, later made their way through a crowded parking, setting pulses racing in sizzling tiny outfits.

Justin Bieber, Hailey spellbind onlookers as they put their toned bodies on display

Supermodel Hailey, 25, left onlookers awestruck as she put her her toned upper body on display in a white bikini top while spending time with her life partner. The influencer obscured her matching bottom with a set of wide-legged orange sweat pants. Hailey also wore a set of open-toed sandals and carried a small black bag with her for much of the outing.

Kendall Jenner's pal obscured much of her lovely blonde hair with a light green bucket hat, although she let it flow freely as she swam in the lake.

Justin Bieber showcased his impressive array of tattoos while remaining shirtless for the length of the outing. He wore a pair of neon green shorts as well as a set of white sneakers. The singer accessorized with a light blue bucket hat and a stylish white-framed set of sunglasses.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married: report
Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek serve up some major friendship goals in latest post

Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek serve up some major friendship goals in latest post
Johnny Depp's son Jack looks exactly like him

Johnny Depp's son Jack looks exactly like him
Kylie Jenner's ex BFF Jordyn Woods looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous velvet dress

Kylie Jenner's ex BFF Jordyn Woods looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous velvet dress
Kate Middleton had to 'hold onto her every girl image' after marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton had to 'hold onto her every girl image' after marrying Prince William
Cardi B celebrates daughter’s birthday with a lovely mermaid themed party

Cardi B celebrates daughter’s birthday with a lovely mermaid themed party
Sean Connery's James Bond co-star Pedro Armendáriz killed himself before his 007 movie wrapped: report

Sean Connery's James Bond co-star Pedro Armendáriz killed himself before his 007 movie wrapped: report
Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard

Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard
Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details

Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details
Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’

Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’
Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla

Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla
Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle

Latest

view all