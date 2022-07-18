Johnny Depp brings new companion to Italy gig, fans speculate who’s the mystery woman?

Johnny Depp is continuing to wow fans with his latest rockstar avatar. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has again taken the internet by storm after making a surprise entry with a new woman.

Deep, who is currently performing for the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, alongside fellow musician Jeff Beck, arrived at a rehearsal at the Arena Santa Giuliana on Sunday along with a new companion.

The Edward Scissorhands actor, 59, was seen smiling as he arrived at the venue. Sporting rockstar vibes, he donned a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown fedora hat.

He finished off his look with a plethora of necklaces, rings, and bracelets for the concert. He added a pair of black boots, and blue lens aviator sunglasses before taking to the stage.

Meanwhile, his new red-haired companion walked behind him, showing off her long legs in a pair of denim shorts and a green T-shirt. She was seen carrying a backpack as she followed Depp into the venue.

The Rum Diary star is set to perform as a special guest with guitarist Jeff Beck at the festival.