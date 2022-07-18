Prince Harry visited Queen ahead of Invictus Games for THIS particular reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth ahead of Invictus Games in Netherlands for a particular reason, a new book by Tom Bower has claimed.



The book titled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors," claimed that Archie and Lilibet's father visited his grandmother as he wanted to talk to her into agreeing to let him and the Duchess of Sussex join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

In the book, the author claims the Duke had asked to meet his grandmother under the impression that he was offering an "olive branch."

The book’s excerpt reads: “At the last moment, keen to see her grandson and instinctively forgiving of Meghan, the Queen agreed to meet the couple on April 14.”

Tom Bower further claims Harry and Queen’s meeting took place after the Duke had asked the monarch’s advisers if he and Meghan Markle could be part of the royal lineup on the Palace balcony.

Prince Harry reportedly pleaded, but "when this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor on his way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games," the book further says.