Amber Heard’s nurse spills ‘jealous and nervous secrets’ about Johnny Depp

A nurse that was once employed by Amber Heard has finally broken her silence over the jealous and anxious secrets the actor felt about Johnny Depp and his ‘booming career’.

For those unversed, the nurse worked alongside Heard from 2014 to 2016.

She offered video testimony in relation to notes she wrote up during her time of employment and sat for the deposition on February 4th.

Some of her notes detail Heard’s “difficulties with jealousy” and the anxiety issues that surrounded the fame and international acclaim gracing Depp at the time.

The papers read, “Client expressed concerns to husband and Dr. Kipper that she is nervous about being alone while husband is working...”

“She expressed she has difficulty dealing with feelings of insecurity and jealously,” the notes also went on to allege.

The deposition also included some other revelations that have since overtaken social media.

It includes notes about a “frustrated” Heard whose “previous defense mechanisms” included “impulsive anger and yelling.”

She even added, “Client admits to a history of anxiety, eating disorder, attention deficit disorder, bipolar disorder, codependency issues and occasional insomnia.”

The notes also offered detailed insight into her “substance abuse, including an addiction to cocaine and liquor,” which she has been off for a “couple of years.”