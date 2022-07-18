 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira angrily reacted towards media persons after they allegedly tried to harass her by surrounding her car.

The Waka Waka singer lashed out at the press when they mobbed her vehicle on her day out as revealed by Socialite according to report published by Marca.

The mother of two recorded the press who had crowd around her car confronting them for their unethical behavior.

The singer has been in the news since she announced her break up from former partner Gerard Pique after spending 12 years together.

Shakira has since been fighting with the sports star over her kids’ custody as it was reported that she wanted to move to Miami with them but Pique refused to grant her the permission.

The Colombian singer even offered to take full financial responsibility of the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, along with fully financed trips to Florida for Barcelona player.

Shakira even offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain but Pique turned down the deal.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Pique’s team is working on a counter proposal and would present it to the singer in few days.


More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’

Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’
Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols
Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’

Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’
Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why

Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why
Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’

Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’
Meghan Markle’s ‘self-trusting’ parenting tactic ‘scrutinized’

Meghan Markle’s ‘self-trusting’ parenting tactic ‘scrutinized’
Drake confirms run-in with police in Sweden after team initially denies arrest

Drake confirms run-in with police in Sweden after team initially denies arrest
Prince Harry visited Queen ahead of Invictus Games for THIS particular reason

Prince Harry visited Queen ahead of Invictus Games for THIS particular reason
Johnny Depp brings new companion to Italy gig, fans speculate who’s the mystery woman?

Johnny Depp brings new companion to Italy gig, fans speculate who’s the mystery woman?
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring after tying knot with hubby Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring after tying knot with hubby Ben Affleck
Prince Charles ‘cannot reign’ without Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Charles ‘cannot reign’ without Prince William, Kate Middleton
Johnny Depp’s ‘brother’ inspired ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie?

Johnny Depp’s ‘brother’ inspired ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie?

Latest

view all