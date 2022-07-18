Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car

File Footage

Shakira angrily reacted towards media persons after they allegedly tried to harass her by surrounding her car.

The Waka Waka singer lashed out at the press when they mobbed her vehicle on her day out as revealed by Socialite according to report published by Marca.

The mother of two recorded the press who had crowd around her car confronting them for their unethical behavior.

The singer has been in the news since she announced her break up from former partner Gerard Pique after spending 12 years together.

Shakira has since been fighting with the sports star over her kids’ custody as it was reported that she wanted to move to Miami with them but Pique refused to grant her the permission.

The Colombian singer even offered to take full financial responsibility of the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, along with fully financed trips to Florida for Barcelona player.

Shakira even offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain but Pique turned down the deal.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Pique’s team is working on a counter proposal and would present it to the singer in few days.



