 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual wedding
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual wedding

The newlyweds, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, opted for a fun and casual wedding in Los Angeles over a luxurious ceremony.

The couple, famously known as Bennifer, tied the knot last night in an intimate romantic affair after previously planning a lavish event in 2002.

“They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Marry Me star and Batman vs Superman actor “both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” the insider added.

Lopez revealed in her newsletter On The JLo that the couple exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in the Sin City.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo penned.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The duo first started dating in 2002 and later got engaged. Lopez and Affleck planned a massive ceremony with around 400 guests.

However, the wedding had to be called off due to the media attention that they were getting just days before the ceremony.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the statement added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look
How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker

Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker
Miles Teller reveals his wife Keleigh is Taylor Swift’s avid fan

Miles Teller reveals his wife Keleigh is Taylor Swift’s avid fan
Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car

Shakira hit out at media harassing her as they mobbed her car
Prince Harry’s ‘subtle change’ shows he’s ‘no longer royal’

Prince Harry’s ‘subtle change’ shows he’s ‘no longer royal’
Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’

Tom Cruise strikes poses with UK’s royal air force, Red Arrows hails new ‘wingman’
Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson ignores son Theo from Maralee Nichols
Amber Heard’s nurse spills ‘jealous and nervous secrets’ about Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s nurse spills ‘jealous and nervous secrets’ about Johnny Depp
Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’

Emilia Clarke on living life ‘normally’ after two brain aneurysms: ‘It’s remarkable’
Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why

Meghan Markle ‘reprimanded’ Prince Harry’s friends: Here’s why
Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’

Jennifer Lopez exchanges vows with Ben Affleck in ‘a dress from an old movie’

Latest

view all