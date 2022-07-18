 
Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Elon Musk has been accused of trying to bug the Tesla he gifted Amber Heard during the course of their relationship.

This revelation has been made by a pal of Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard.

The friend, Jennifer Howell addressed the relationship between Heard and Musk and showered the court with some shocking details.

She made her revelation in a deposition shortly before the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

According to News.com's report “Paige shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out they were ‘bugged’.”

“Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

