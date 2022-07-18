Prince Harry’s US return sparks ‘incredible homesickness’

Prince Harry’s return from the US has reportedly been dominated by “incredible homesickness.”

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim in his brand new YouTube video.

He told viewers, “Not everything is looking rosy for Harry. We last saw Prince Harry over here for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“In my view, I've never seen Harry looking happy since he left the monarchy,” he even alleged.

“In recent weeks, we have seen Prince Harry undertake the polo season in California, which is something he always did enjoy in the UK. According to a source, Harry is now incredibly homesick.”

The expert also went on to explain, “A very good source who knows Harry well claims he is half-in-and-out about it.”

“Coming back over for the Jubilee reignited feelings about his former life that he knew, particularly all the pomp and circumstance of a royal event.”

“But he also felt distanced from people in the UK. Upon his return to California, it's not the life that he first thought he enjoyed.”

“He is trying to get busy, with his book, and Spotify and Netflix. For Harry, this is incredibly difficult because Meghan has no plans to return to the UK, even more so after the Jubilee.”