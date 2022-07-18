Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

Prince Harry reportedly has ‘absolutely no respect’ for Duchess and stepmum Camilla.

Royal expert and author Ingrid Seward made this revelation on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

She claimed, “I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her.”

"I think William completely appreciated Camilla and what's she done for his father and he has got to know her well and I think he is very, very fond of her."

The expert also addressed that while Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘embraced’ stepmum happily “it went off the boil a bit.”

Especially since “I don't think [Harry] holds her in great respect. I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.”