 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla
Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

Prince Harry reportedly has ‘absolutely no respect’ for Duchess and stepmum Camilla.

Royal expert and author Ingrid Seward made this revelation on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

She claimed, “I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her.”

"I think William completely appreciated Camilla and what's she done for his father and he has got to know her well and I think he is very, very fond of her."

The expert also addressed that while Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘embraced’ stepmum happily “it went off the boil a bit.”

Especially since “I don't think [Harry] holds her in great respect. I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps
Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’
Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash

Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash
Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’

Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’
Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit
Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures

Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures
Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan

Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan
Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez
'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'
Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie

Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie
Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Meghan Markle waging a war she’s ‘not suited for’: ‘Classless!’

Meghan Markle waging a war she’s ‘not suited for’: ‘Classless!’

Latest

view all