 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry was called ‘nuts’ by his friends from Eton College after they first met his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, who reportedly ‘berated’ them for their humour, according to royal author Tom Bower.

In his new book, Revenge, Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex invited Meghan to meet his friends at Sandringham in 2016, where she called them out for their jokes about ‘sexism, feminism, and transgender people’.

The group, which included 16 of Harry’s close pals from the prestigious College, was ‘again and again reprimanded’ by Meghan over the ‘slightest inappropriate nuance.’

After the meeting, Prince Harry’s friends reportedly thought that Meghan was a huge “dampener on the party” and even said: “Harry must be f- -king nuts for dating her.”

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’” Bower claimed in his book.

The expert also shared in his book that later, at Harry’s childhood friend Tom Skippy Inskip’s wedding party, Meghan behaved ‘princessy’ and ‘refused to engage with Harry’s friends’.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'

Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'
Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps
Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla
Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’
Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash

Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash
Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’

Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’
Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit
Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures

Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures
Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan

Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan
Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez
'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'
Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie

Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie

Latest

view all