Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry was called ‘nuts’ by his friends from Eton College after they first met his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, who reportedly ‘berated’ them for their humour, according to royal author Tom Bower.



In his new book, Revenge, Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex invited Meghan to meet his friends at Sandringham in 2016, where she called them out for their jokes about ‘sexism, feminism, and transgender people’.

The group, which included 16 of Harry’s close pals from the prestigious College, was ‘again and again reprimanded’ by Meghan over the ‘slightest inappropriate nuance.’

After the meeting, Prince Harry’s friends reportedly thought that Meghan was a huge “dampener on the party” and even said: “Harry must be f- -king nuts for dating her.”

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’” Bower claimed in his book.

The expert also shared in his book that later, at Harry’s childhood friend Tom Skippy Inskip’s wedding party, Meghan behaved ‘princessy’ and ‘refused to engage with Harry’s friends’.