 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Johnny Depps daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose is making waves alongside pop singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, in the new series.

Footage from the teaser trailer revealed a fast-paced, party-infused lifestyle that stems “from the sick and twisted minds” of co-creators Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

In the video, scantily clad men and women can be seen doing drugs and partying. “More, more, more!”, a woman can be heard shouting in the background.

Lily Rose and Weeknd are spotted dancing among the many men and women who're getting cozy and intimate with one another.

The camera zoomed in to capture a very close-up shot of Depp's daughter as Tesfaye held her face in his hands.

Johnny Depps daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is busy in entertaining his European fans with one of the most influential and innovative electric guitarists in rock history Jeff Beck after winning the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Jack Depp is one of the two children that the 59-year-old Hollywood star had with former partner Vanessa Paridis. He is the brother of Lily Rose Depp who is now 22 years old.

It is important to note that Lily Rose Depp has been immersed in the world of show business and especially Hollywood, following in the footsteps of her parents.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress

Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress
Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source

Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela
Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry

Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry
Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation
Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post

Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post
Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name

Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name
Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'

Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'
Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert

Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert
Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'

Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'

Latest

view all