Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose is making waves alongside pop singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, in the new series.

Footage from the teaser trailer revealed a fast-paced, party-infused lifestyle that stems “from the sick and twisted minds” of co-creators Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

In the video, scantily clad men and women can be seen doing drugs and partying. “More, more, more!”, a woman can be heard shouting in the background.

Lily Rose and Weeknd are spotted dancing among the many men and women who're getting cozy and intimate with one another.

The camera zoomed in to capture a very close-up shot of Depp's daughter as Tesfaye held her face in his hands.

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is busy in entertaining his European fans with one of the most influential and innovative electric guitarists in rock history Jeff Beck after winning the defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.



Jack Depp is one of the two children that the 59-year-old Hollywood star had with former partner Vanessa Paridis. He is the brother of Lily Rose Depp who is now 22 years old.

It is important to note that Lily Rose Depp has been immersed in the world of show business and especially Hollywood, following in the footsteps of her parents.