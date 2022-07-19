 
entertainment
Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry is receiving flak for his Nelson Mandela speech at the UN.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about the democracy and the assault it faces, spoke fondly of his love for Africa.

Nigel Farage then blasted the Prince over his comments about poverty in the continent.

Speaking on GB News, he said: "Just to cap the lot, to an empty room at the UN I’m pleased to say, Prince Harry has been talking about poverty in Africa.

"A man who has never had to do a day’s work in his life, who has got a private jet, who has got a big advance from Netflix.

"And now he's [speaking about] poverty in Africa, isn’t that just marvellous."

He earlier added: "Goodness only knows why they invited him [to the UN].

"He’s been speaking, he’s been laying into the decision by the Supreme Court in the US to make abortion rights something decided at state level and by voters as opposed to it being part of federal law.

"And he’s talked about the attack on democracy in the world which I think he and his wife mean any candidate they don’t like or support."

